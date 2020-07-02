1/1
Mary Louise (Gilbert) Lyons
Mary Louise (Gilbert) Lyons 1936 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Mary Louise (Gilbert) Lyons, 84, resident of Brenden Gardens Independent Living in Springfield, died at 10:15 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
Mary was born on April 19, 1936 in Springfield, the daughter of Henry Jacob Gilbert and Margaret M. (Sprouse) Gilbert.
Mary was a Springfield High School graduate. In her early years, she was employed by Memorial Hospital and the Secretary of State. Mary was a member of AARP and past member at Pawnee United Methodist Church. She was loved by everyone who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jerry Lyons; daughter, Sherri L. Schnetz; and brother, Henry D. Gilbert.
She is survived by her sister, Sandra "Sandy" Myers of Springfield; nieces and nephews, Robert "Bob" (wife, Mary Beth) Myers, Mark (wife, Jackie) Myers, Keith Myers, and Dr. Kristine (husband, Steve) Myers-Stuenkel; great-nephews and great-nieces, Dr. Zachary (wife, Laura), Noah, Tayler, Alex and Wesley Myers, and Joey Stuenkel; son-in-law, Marc Schnetz of Springfield; and several cousins.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 people at one time.
Funeral Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery. You may choose to view the Funeral Ceremony via live stream at: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/78723587.
Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Home Hospice, Attn: Pat Lowe, 701 N. 1st St., Springfield, IL 62708 or a charity of the donor's choice (in memory of Mary).
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 2 to Jul. 6, 2020.
