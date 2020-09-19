Mary Louise Townsend 1929 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Mary Louise Townsend, 90, of Springfield, IL, died at 2:20 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at St. John's Hospital.
Mary Louise was born on November 16, 1929, in Springfield, the daughter of Allen and Louise (Schlitt) Kihn. She married James Townsend in 1949.
Mary Louise worked as a computer programmer for the State of Illinois in the Department of Child and Family Services until her retirement in November 1999.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant child; daughter, Karen Christine Townsend; and sister, Marge (Kihn) Meyer.
Mary Louise is survived by her sons, Terry (Robin) Townsend of Indianapolis, IN, Brad (Debbie) Townsend of Wood Dale, IL, and Brian Townsend of Springfield; grandchildren, Beth Townsend, Whitney Davis, John Townsend, Kelsey Townsend, and Katie Townsend; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Joe (Sandra) Kihn of Sherman, IL; sister, Elaine (Kihn) Corum of Springfield; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mary Louise was well-known for being a pillar of support to the family. Her caregiving, constant and resolute no matter how difficult the task, stretched over several decades. Siblings, children, and grandchildren routinely benefited from her commitment and desire to help in the best way she could. Quietly, without fanfare or recognition, Mary Louise changed the lives of many in the family by her intervention at the most crucial of moments.
Mary Louise's passing has left a void within the family which cannot be filled. As a pebble thrown in a pond, the ripple of her impact continues outward to infinity. That legacy will be on full display through the lives of those she helped and the effect that will create for generations to come.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield, IL 62703. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time. Visitation will begin with a prayer service at 4:00 p.m.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1725 S. Walnut St., Springfield, IL, with Fr. Jeff Grant, celebrant. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 140 guests at one time. If you wish to view the ceremony you may do so via live stream at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsaz6dFzC_sl2JbnLiBVoZA
.
Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to DEBRA.org
(Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Research Association), 75 Broad St., Suite 300, New York, NY 10004 or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 101A First Ave., Waltham, MA 02451 or visit online at (nationalmssociety.org
).
Well-wishers may visit butlerfuneralhomes.com
to offer your condolences.