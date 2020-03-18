|
Mary Margaret Ortgessen 1923 - 2020
Petersburg, IL—Mary Margaret Ortgessen, 97, of Petersburg, Illinois died on Wednesday, March 17, 2020 at 3:46 p.m. at Memorial Medical Center.
She was born in Petersburg, Illinois on February 16, 1923 to the late William Sr. and Susanna (Andree) Ortgessen. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Helen Darr and Glenna Peyton; and one brother William Ortgessen. She is survived by 6 nieces and nephews, Arthur Darr, Tom Darr and Phyllis Carter of Texas, Mark Peyton of Colorado, Dan Ortgessen and Jana Winkelmann of Petersburg, Illinois; their spouses; and many great nieces and nephews.
Mary graduated from Petersburg Harris High School in June 1941. She then attended one year of college at Benedictine College in Springfield. She began working at the US Weather Service in Chicago in June 1942. She took a leave from there in 1952 to come home and care for her ailing mother. Afterwards, she worked as a secretary for McDonald Engineering Company in Chicago and also worked as a "Kelly" girl. She returned to the Weather Service in 1960 and retired in December 1979. She continued as a Cooperative Observer for the Weather Service, reading the Sangamon River and measuring and reporting precipitation. Among one of her greatest accomplishments, Mary received a special service award from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association that recognized her for her 30 years of dedicated service to the U.S. Department of Commerce.
She loved living at Lake Petersburg in the house her brother and nephew, Dan, built for her. She enjoyed playing softball and tennis when she first returned to Petersburg. She was a loyal CUBS fan and watched reruns of The World Series many times to see her beloved CUBS win. Mary made many wonderful friends at church and while playing bridge and golf. She treasured these friendships. She loved to travel here and abroad and she loved parties.
Mary was a lifelong member of the Catholic church and was named Woman of Distinction in 2018. She still sat in the same place in the church as she did as a child.
A private family graveside will be held for Mary at Rosehill Cemetery in Petersburg, Illinois. Father Darren Zehnle will officiate. Memorials may be made to St. Peter Catholic Church, 711 South 6th St. Petersburg, IL 62675, Petersburg Rural Fire Department, PO Box 343, Petersburg, IL 62675, or Menard County Food Pantry, 210 West Douglas, Petersburg, IL 62675.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hurleyfh.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hurley Funeral Home in Petersburg, IL.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020