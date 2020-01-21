|
Mary O'Brien 1927 - 2020
Thayer, IL—Mary O'Brien 93, of Thayer passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at St. John's Hospital.
She was born Jan. 5, 1927 in Thayer, the daughter of Luke and Anna Sokach Maynerich.
She married James "Jase" O'Brien on Nov. 26, 1949 and he preceded her in death on June 7, 2010.
Mary was a medical secretary for Dr. Kenneth Malmberg for 35 years.
Surviving are three daughter, Marilyn O'Brien, Kathleen (Jim) Thompson and Marjorie Nicholson; three sons, David (Gail) O'Brien, Dan (Rona) O'Brien and Tim O'Brien; twelve grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Private family services were held at Virden Cemetery.
Memorial may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 722 N. Springfield St, Virden, IL 62690.
Bramley Funeral Home, Divernon is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020