Sherman, IL—Mary Olivia Cousin, 61, of Sherman, passed away at 8:32 am on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Mary was born August 26, 1958 in Springfield to Vincent Andrew and Roberta Mae (Schroeder) Cousin.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Jenna Alexandra Cousin Pahde (fiancé Maxwell Robert Schieber) of Olathe, Kansas; her sister, Kathy Stade of Sherman; two nieces, Kasey Stade (fiancé Codee Talbert) of Springfield and Karley Stade of Olathe, Kansas; special extended family David, Diane & Nicholas Sanders of Springfield; and her godmother, Donna Faucon of Springfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mary was a clinical research nurse and labor and delivery nurse after having received her BSN and RN from the University of Texas at San Antonio. She also volunteered with the American Red Cross Disaster Relief program.
Mary enjoyed family and friends, gardening and spending time on the beach. She was a very spiritual person as well as a devoted, loving mother, sister, and aunt.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Trailblazer Pub, 1914 North Dirksen Parkway, Springfield, Illinois 62702 on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to Molly's House, 430 SE Osceola St, Stuart, Florida 34994 in Mary's honor here: https://www.mollyshouse.org/donate/
