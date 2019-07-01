|
|
Mary Patricia "Pat" Campbell 1951 - 2019
Columbus, OH—Pat passed away peacefully on Sunday May 26, 2019.
She was born March 22, 1951 in Springfield, Illinois to John Moody and Jeanne Reilly Moody.
She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather Sterling Krueger, brother Tom Moody, and sister Krissina Krueger.
Pat is survived by her husband of 47 years Gerard "Gerry" Campbell and two daughters Gretchen (Chris) Kehl, Rachel (Alan) Gummer and grandchildren Gavin and Paige Gummer, all of Columbus, Ohio. She is also survived by two brothers and two sisters, Rick (Barb) Krueger Mark Krueger, Cindy Lee, all of Springfifeld, Illinois, and Linda Burton of East Haven, Connecticut. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pat spent many years working in the educational field at Capital University, Heartland Community College (Normal, IL) and Columbus State Community College.
Upon retirement Pat spent her free time reading, playing Mahjong and spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed researching new recipes for her husband to cook.
In lieu of flowers or meals, if you can do so, due to Pat needing so many blood transfusions, please consider donating blood to the American Red Cross in her honor or making a monetary donation to Mid Ohio Guardianship Services, Inc. 28 Park Avenue West Suite 402 Mansfield, OH 44902.
Memorial mass was held in Columbus, OH on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in German Village.
Memorial mass will be held in Springfield, IL on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 11am at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1930 Barberry Dr. Springfield, IL 62704. Followed by a reception in the parish center from 12-2 pm.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 3 to July 4, 2019