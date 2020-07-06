Mary Pickrell 1919 - 2020Illiopolis, IL—Mary Rebecca (Becky) Pickrell 101, passed away May 18th 2020 at Decatur Illinois Randall Residence/Keystone, where she had lived for over ten years. Due to Covid-19, a private memorial Service will be July 12 at Illiopolis Christian Church withRev. Melissa Ebken officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations in memory ofBecky Pickrell to the Illiopolis Christian Church. Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home is assistingthe family with the services.Becky was born March 25, 1919 in Springfield, Il. She graduated from Illiopolis High School in1937 then attended Springfield St John's nursing in 1940. Her first job was at Decatur St Mary'sHospital until she was asked to be a nurse at the Illiopolis Ammunition Plant during War II.While working at the plant she met her future husband, Martin Groves, and were marriedJanuary 19, 1945. She worked as an industrial nurse in St Louis while her husband went toLogan College to become a chiropractor. After his graduation, Becky became his assistant intheir office in East St Louis. They later opened an additional office in Belleville. They workedtogether for over 37 years, until Martin passed away December 28, 1986. She enjoyed manyyears of her retirement in Naples, Florida with her sisters and many friends from all over. Beckywas known as the Classic Hat Lady and avid golfer. On Becky's 80th birthday, she received a card from an old classmate, John (Jack) Pickrell,inviting her to dinner. They were married July 12th, 1999. They had a wonderful 5 ½ yearstogether before he passed away December 21, 2004. She is survived by her step-children,Carolyn Sundberg, Elizabeth Ruddie (husband, Stanley) Joseph (wife, Marilyn), David, anddaughter-in-law, Bonnie Pickrell. Her nephews: George Ford, Richard Ford, William Sanders(wife, Marilyn), Jerry Ford (wife, Judy), Robert Tuck (wife, Shirlie) and her niece, Susan(husband, Kenneth) Brackett.Preceded in death by: Her parents, William Edward Ford and Anna Dell Lyon Ford, siblings;Henrietta Ford Maddox husband Harley, Willard Ford wife Georgena, Dorothy Ford Tuckhusband Fred, Jesse Monroe Ford wife Peggy, and Martha Jane Ford Sanders; nephews: JimTuck and Roger Ford. Husbands: Dr. Martin Groves and John (Jack) Pickrell; step-sons, JohnPickrell and Frank PickrellFamily appreciate and thank the staff at Randall Residents for such good care and love that wasgiven to Becky. A special Thank-You to her great-niece Becca Massey and her family for all theloving visits and care.