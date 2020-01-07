|
Mary Reed 1933 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Mary Roseann Reed, 86, of Springfield, went to be with her Lord on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 4:15 a.m. at The Bridge Care Suites.
Mary was born on August 21, 1933, in Springfield, the daughter of Frank and Grace Zumo Giannone. She married Robert E. Reed on August 8, 1951 in Springfield.
Mary worked as a telephone operator for Illinois Bell for 36 years. In her spare time, she volunteered at St. John's breadline and enjoyed helping others. Mary was a member of Christ the King. She enjoyed cooking and gardening, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Frank and Vincenzo Giannone.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Reed of Springfield; sons, Mike (wife, Karen) Reed of Indianapolis and Mark (wife, Patty) Reed of Springfield; grandchildren, Jeff Reed, Rachel (husband, Josh) Gadow of Indianapolis, Vincent and Olivia Reed of Springfield; brothers, Len (wife, LuAnn) Giannone of Florida and Sam Giannone of Springfield; aunt, Jeannette Giannone of Springfield; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Christ the King, 1930 Barberry Drive, Springfield. The Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. with Fr. Ron Lorilla, celebrant.
Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
The family of Mary Reed is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020