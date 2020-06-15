Mary "Midge" Reynolds
Palmyra, IL - Mary "Midge" Reynolds, 90, passed on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Hallmark Healthcare in Carlinville, IL. Bisch Funeral Home West in Springfield, is in charge of arrangements. 217-544-5424
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.