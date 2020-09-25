Mary Rios-Squibb 1948 - 2020
Chatham, IL—Mary Rios-Squibb, 72, of Chatham, IL, died at 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at her home.
Mary was born March 3, 1948, in Tucson, AZ, the daughter of Manuel O. and Rosa I. Garcia Rios. She married John R. Squibb on October 15, 1994, in Springfield, IL.
Mary graduated from Brea-Olinda High School in Brea, CA in 1967, where she played on the powder-puff football team. She earned her associate degree in Nursing from Lincoln Land Community College and retired as a nurse from Memorial Medical Center in 2003, after 12 years of service. Mary attended Cherry Hills Church. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, baking, traveling, and sports. Mary was an avid pet lover and enjoyed spoiling her dogs, Tucker James, Ziva, Skutor, Rocky and Soda. However, her greatest passion was spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren, whom she adored.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Louie and Jesse Rios; and one sister, Edna Moore.
Mary is survived by her husband, John Squibb of Chatham; son, Bradley T. (wife, Dawn) Squibb of Lawrenceville, GA; daughters, Tanya M. Smith of Chatham, IL, Tanum L. Smith of Buckeye, AZ, and Theresa L. Bryant of Rochester, IL; grandchildren, Royal Squibb, Eric Smith, James Pounds, Allison Fraase, Connor Smith, Alexis Bryant, and Peytin Bryant; brother, Henry (wife, Mary) Rios of AZ; sister, Teri (husband, Paul) Thornton of AZ; sister-in-law, Susan Rios of AZ; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center. Per Mary's wishes, no formal ceremonies will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lincoln Land Community College Foundation, 5250 Shepherd Rd., Springfield, IL 62794-9982; Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702; or the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 222718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham, IL.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com
to offer your condolences.