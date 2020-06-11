Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Rita Dineen

Lebanon, IN - Mary Rita Dineen, 65, formerly of Springfield, IL, died at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Essex Nursing and Rehab in Lebanon, IN. The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. 217-544-4646



