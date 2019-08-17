|
Mary S. Fleischli 1944 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Mary S. Fleischli, 75, of Springfield, passed away at 4:06 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at The Arbors at Centennial Pointe in Springfield.
Mary was born July 1, 1944, in Decatur, the daughter of Charles and Mary Margaret Mulligan Shauger.
Mary graduated from Sacred Heart Academy. She attended the University of Illinois and earned her bachelor's degree from Sangamon State University. Mary was employed as an elementary school teacher teaching mostly 5th and 6th grade; retiring from Riverton Middle School. She was a life-long member of Blessed Sacrament and also a member of the Springfield Ski Club and various golf leagues. Mary was an avid golfer and enjoyed gardening (planting over a hundred trees) in her lifetime. She was also an avid animal lover who enjoyed spending her time with her dog in Washington Park. Above all else, Mary loved spending time and watching her grandchildren play sports.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sara Sally Wells.
She is survived by her sons, John (wife, Terese) Fleischli and Jeff (wife, Molly) Fleischli, both of Springfield; grandchildren, Margaret "Maggie," Jack, Ali, and Hudson; siblings, Charles D. (wife, Carol) Shauger of Beaverton, OR, Michael (Minnie Minnito) Shauger of San Diego, CA, Robert David Shauger of Lakeside, OR, Theodore "Ted" E. Shauger of Scottsdale, AZ, and Kathryn "Katy" Paine of Chandlerville, AZ; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
A Mass will be hosted by the family at a later date at Blessed Sacrament Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , Greater Illinois Chapter, 2309 W. White Oaks Dr., Suite E, Springfield, IL 62704.
The family of Mary S. Fleischli is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019