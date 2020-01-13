|
Mary Schnirring 1929 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Mary Schnirring, a lifelong resident of Springfield, passed away on January 12, 2020, at Concordia Village with her daughters at her side. She was born Mary Lu Ann Traylor on May 24, 1929, to Dr. Guy Henry Traylor and Helen Lochridge Traylor. Mary was lovingly named for her four great-grandmothers.
Mary attended Springfield Public Schools and graduated from Springfield High School in 1946. While attending Hay-Edwards Elementary School, she met her future husband, Bill Schnirring, in the third grade. Mary and Bill were married on September 30, 1950.
Mary attended MacMurray College for two years before transferring to the University of Illinois. She graduated from Illinois in 1950 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Fraternity.
Mary was very active throughout the years with various civic and volunteer organizations. She was a member of the Junior League of Springfield, Friends of Memorial Medical Center, Springfield Art Association, PEO Chapter EO, King's Daughters—Margaret Garfield Circle, Pi Beta Phi Alumni Association, Illini Country Club, and the Sangamo Club. She was also a member of the DAR.
Mary was a former assistant Girl Scout leader and volunteered at Memorial Medical Center, the Illinois State Museum, the Lincoln School Library, the Family Service Center—Red Balloon Resale Shop, and the Lincoln Home Historical Site. Mary was a lifelong member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon.
Mary's main focus was always her family. She was a devoted wife and the best mother anyone could wish to have. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren adored her. She was patient, loving and thoughtful. She always put others' needs before her own. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was a positive influence on those around her. She was blessed with many friends and loved sending cards to people on their birthdays or at holidays.
Mary loved to read, cook, spend time with her family, and travel. Mary and Bill had the opportunity to travel to many wonderful places throughout their lives. She especially loved spending the winters in Naples, Florida.
Mary will be greatly missed by her husband of 69 years, Bill; two daughters, Kathy (Randy) Germeraad and Carolyn (Dan) Dungan; grandchildren, Scott (Colleen) Germeraad, Carrie (Nick) Walden, Colin Dungan, and Caitlin (Mark) Simhauser. She was blessed with five great-grandchildren, Declan, Merrin, Verity, and Isla Germeraad, and Nora Simhauser. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Marilyn Kennedy; nephews, Rob and John Kennedy; and niece, Janice Kennedy Singer; as well as several cousins.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents.
Mary's family would like to thank the devoted staff at Concordia Village for their loving caring.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Mary at Westminster Presbyterian Church later in the spring of 2020. Details will follow at a later time.
Donations to honor Mary's life can be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 533 S. Walnut, Springfield, IL 62704, Lincoln Memorial Garden, 2301 East Lake Shore Dr., Springfield, IL 62712-8908, or Springfield Public Schools Foundation, 1900 West Monroe St., Springfield, IL 62704.
The family of Mary Schnirring is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020