Mary "Mickey" Seghetti Rhodes 2017 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Mary died July 12th at 2:15am at St. John's Hospital.
Mary was born 5-9-1917 in Decatur, IL daughter of William A. Cunningham and Nellie Mae Barbee. She worked for Sangamo Electric for over 30 years and continued her career at Giganti & Giganti Fine Jewelry thru her mid 90's. She married Adam Seghetti 9-7-1936 in Springfield, IL he preceded her in death 7-7-1973. Her second husband Emmett Rhodes also preceded her in death. She was preceded in death by her parents 3 brothers 3 sisters and an infant daughter.
She is survived by 2 daughters Toby Seghetti Giganti, Springfield, IL Trudy Seghetti Marks, Henderson NV 4 grandsons Carl (Gwen), Adam (Becky) and James Giganti of Springfield, IL Frank Giganti of Beverly Hills California and one granddaughter Autumn Wright of California, 11 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.
Cremation provided by Family Care Cremation Services, Burial Memorial Park Decatur, IL Due to current COVID-19 restrictions the family has elected not to have a service at this time.
Donations can be made in memory of Mary Rhodes to St. John's Hospice, https://giving.hshs.org/sjs/Donate.aspx
or WILD Canine Rescue 3309 Robbins Rd #109, Springfield, IL 62704