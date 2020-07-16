1/2
Mary Seghetti "Mickey" Rhodes
Mary "Mickey" Seghetti Rhodes 2017 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Mary died July 12th at 2:15am at St. John's Hospital.
Mary was born 5-9-1917 in Decatur, IL daughter of William A. Cunningham and Nellie Mae Barbee. She worked for Sangamo Electric for over 30 years and continued her career at Giganti & Giganti Fine Jewelry thru her mid 90's. She married Adam Seghetti 9-7-1936 in Springfield, IL he preceded her in death 7-7-1973. Her second husband Emmett Rhodes also preceded her in death. She was preceded in death by her parents 3 brothers 3 sisters and an infant daughter.
She is survived by 2 daughters Toby Seghetti Giganti, Springfield, IL Trudy Seghetti Marks, Henderson NV 4 grandsons Carl (Gwen), Adam (Becky) and James Giganti of Springfield, IL Frank Giganti of Beverly Hills California and one granddaughter Autumn Wright of California, 11 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.
Cremation provided by Family Care Cremation Services, Burial Memorial Park Decatur, IL Due to current COVID-19 restrictions the family has elected not to have a service at this time.
Donations can be made in memory of Mary Rhodes to St. John's Hospice, https://giving.hshs.org/sjs/Donate.aspx or WILD Canine Rescue 3309 Robbins Rd #109, Springfield, IL 62704

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
