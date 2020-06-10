Mary (Steinhauser) Smith 1933 - 2020
Charleston, IL—Mary Margaret (Steinhauser) Smith, age 87 of Charleston, accepted her new position as leader of Heaven's 50 + Club on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Her Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Charleston. Her Graveside Committal Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery in Springfield, Illinois with Father Joe Ring presiding. Memorials in her honor may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.
Mary was born on May 30, 1933 in Springfield, Illinois, a daughter of the late Earl and Eva (Sockel) Steinhauser. Following high school, Mary earned a Bachelor's Degree from McKendree University, her Master's Degree from Indiana University, and a Specialist Degree at Eastern Illinois University. She was employed with E.I.U. for 27 years as the Assistant Director of Student Housing and also coordinated summer camps and conferences held on the EIU campus. She was a faithful member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Charleston and enjoyed the friendships and the leadership joys of the 50 + Club. She was also a member of Charleston's Garden Club. Mary truly enjoyed traveling and was fortunate to be able to visit many different areas both in the United States and abroad. She loved people and sharing her wonderful sense of humor with all she met.
Mary is survived by two nephews: Michael (Susan) Dye and William (Tina) Dye, all of Springfield; a brother-in-law, Terry Dye and a niece, Mrs. Ronald (Vickie) Dye; 4 great nieces and nephews and 6 great-great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Dye; and two nephews, Ronald and Richard Dye.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.