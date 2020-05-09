|
Mary V. Ahrenkiel 1925 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Mary V. Ahrenkiel, 94, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Regency Care.
Mary was born November 8, 1925 to Joseph and Genevieve (Herbster) McDonald. She married William "Bill" Ahrenkiel on May 8, 1974. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Margaret "Peggy" Flanagan.
Mary worked for Illinois State Police for many years. She was of the Catholic faith.
She is survived by her husband, Bill; several nephews, including Steve Flanagan of New York and Joseph Flanagan of Florida; one niece; and several great nieces and nephews.
Cremation rites will be accorded by Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home.
No services are planned at this time.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 10 to May 11, 2020