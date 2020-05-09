Home

Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
437 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 525-1500
Mary V. Ahrenkiel


1925 - 2020
Mary V. Ahrenkiel Obituary
Mary V. Ahrenkiel 1925 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Mary V. Ahrenkiel, 94, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Regency Care.
Mary was born November 8, 1925 to Joseph and Genevieve (Herbster) McDonald. She married William "Bill" Ahrenkiel on May 8, 1974. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Margaret "Peggy" Flanagan.
Mary worked for Illinois State Police for many years. She was of the Catholic faith.
She is survived by her husband, Bill; several nephews, including Steve Flanagan of New York and Joseph Flanagan of Florida; one niece; and several great nieces and nephews.
Cremation rites will be accorded by Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home.
No services are planned at this time.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 10 to May 11, 2020
