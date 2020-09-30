Mary Weidner 1921 - 2020
Edgewood, IL—Mary F. Weidner, age 99, of Edgewood, Illinois passed away at 10:45 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at Lutheran Care Center in Altamont, Illinois.
Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Pagel Funeral Homes in Edgewood, Illinois. Judy Poe will be officiating. There will be a one-hour visitation prior to the service. Burial will be at Iola Cemetery in Iola, Illinois. Memorials may go to Iola Cemetery, Full Gospel Church, or donor's choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pagelfuneralhome.com
Due to Covid-19 concerns, please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines
Mary was born on March 16, 1921 in Robinson, Illinois, the daughter of Russell and Francis (Heath) Bell. She married Ralph Weidner November 15, 1944. She was a member of the Full Gospel in Edgewood, Illinois. She loved animals and going to the Opera House to dance
She is survived by her son, Ralph Weidner (wife Linda) of Springfield, Illinois; daughter, Mary Sims (husband Lee) of Mason, Illinois; grandchildren, Norman Weidner, Kathryn McCulley, Michael Weidner, Tracey Tolliver, Jason Sims, Stetson Weidner; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Francis Bell; husband, Ralph Weidner; son, Russell Weidner; grandson, Zachary Weidner; her cat, buttercup.