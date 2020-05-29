Matthew Gerard "Matt" Cosgrove 1960 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Matthew Gerard "Matt" Cosgrove, 59, of Springfield, was received by the Lord at 8:07 a.m. on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
Matthew, meaning "Gift of God" and Gerard, meaning "Brave, hardy spear" was truly a gift from God to our family. Matt faced many obstacles during his life and was persevering and brave at every turn of the road, whatever challenge was placed before him.
Our mother called Matt "an angel sent from Heaven" and God has called His angel home to be beside Him in Heaven as Matt's work is complete on Earth. His work for the Lord will surely continue in Heaven.
He is beloved and will be truly missed by his family and many friends.
Matt was born on August 14, 1960 in Springfield, the son of John Joseph and Jeanette Constance Stephens Cosgrove.
Matt attended Lanphier High School and was awarded Student of The Year honors in the occupational work program upon graduation in 1979. He worked most recently for Memorial Medical Center in environmental services and previously for Horace Mann. He was a lover of coffee, all western shows, playing slot machines with uncanny luck, and recreating his dad's recipes. Matt also loved studying the weather and was a wise man.
He was preceded in death by his parents; aunts, uncles, and several cousins; and grandparents.
He is survived by his twin brother, Mark Cosgrove of Springfield; six sisters, Mary (husband, Thomas) Theilken of Springfield, Christine Cosgrove of Bloomington, Jacqueline Cosgrove of Springfield, Patricia (husband, Rick Jett) Cosgrove of Naperville, IL, Theresa Cosgrove of Springfield, and Kathleen (husband, Scott) Knilans of Schaumburg, IL; 7 nephews; many cousins; and beloved buddy, Max.
The Cosgrove Family thanks the many healthcare workers, employers and colleagues, classmates, friends, and neighbors who supported and looked out for Matt over the years. Thank you for your compassion, kindness and respect.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Private family ceremonies will be held for the immediate family; however, others may join them via livestreaming on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. by visiting http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/23148889 .
Memorial contributions may be made to PKU Organization of IL, P.O. Box 102, Palatine, IL 60078 or by visiting
http://www.pkuil.org/support-3/ -- or the Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 Fund for healthcare workers at
https://www.memorialmedical.com/memorial-medical-center-foundation/giving/make-a-gift-now.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Springfield , IL—Matthew Gerard "Matt" Cosgrove, 59, of Springfield, was received by the Lord at 8:07 a.m. on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
Matthew, meaning "Gift of God" and Gerard, meaning "Brave, hardy spear" was truly a gift from God to our family. Matt faced many obstacles during his life and was persevering and brave at every turn of the road, whatever challenge was placed before him.
Our mother called Matt "an angel sent from Heaven" and God has called His angel home to be beside Him in Heaven as Matt's work is complete on Earth. His work for the Lord will surely continue in Heaven.
He is beloved and will be truly missed by his family and many friends.
Matt was born on August 14, 1960 in Springfield, the son of John Joseph and Jeanette Constance Stephens Cosgrove.
Matt attended Lanphier High School and was awarded Student of The Year honors in the occupational work program upon graduation in 1979. He worked most recently for Memorial Medical Center in environmental services and previously for Horace Mann. He was a lover of coffee, all western shows, playing slot machines with uncanny luck, and recreating his dad's recipes. Matt also loved studying the weather and was a wise man.
He was preceded in death by his parents; aunts, uncles, and several cousins; and grandparents.
He is survived by his twin brother, Mark Cosgrove of Springfield; six sisters, Mary (husband, Thomas) Theilken of Springfield, Christine Cosgrove of Bloomington, Jacqueline Cosgrove of Springfield, Patricia (husband, Rick Jett) Cosgrove of Naperville, IL, Theresa Cosgrove of Springfield, and Kathleen (husband, Scott) Knilans of Schaumburg, IL; 7 nephews; many cousins; and beloved buddy, Max.
The Cosgrove Family thanks the many healthcare workers, employers and colleagues, classmates, friends, and neighbors who supported and looked out for Matt over the years. Thank you for your compassion, kindness and respect.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Private family ceremonies will be held for the immediate family; however, others may join them via livestreaming on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. by visiting http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/23148889 .
Memorial contributions may be made to PKU Organization of IL, P.O. Box 102, Palatine, IL 60078 or by visiting
http://www.pkuil.org/support-3/ -- or the Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 Fund for healthcare workers at
https://www.memorialmedical.com/memorial-medical-center-foundation/giving/make-a-gift-now.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from May 29 to May 31, 2020.