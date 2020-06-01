Matthew J. Ryan III 1956 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Matthew J. Ryan III, 63, of Springfield, passed away May 27, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
Matthew was born July 9, 1956 in Boston, MA to Matthew James Jr. and Alba (Renzi) Ryan. He was preceded in death by both parents and his younger brother Christopher Bernard Ryan. Matt's family moved to Washington IL in 1969 and he spent the rest of his life living in central Illinois.
He is survived by his life partner, Shiela Marie O'Brien of Peoria; sister Gracanne Ryan (David Kamrowski) of Kalamazoo, MI; nieces and nephews, Elizabeth Anne Winfrey of Kalamazoo, MI, Ryan Richard Winfrey (Nina Demapan) of Kalamazoo, Jessica Anne Winfrey of Lansing, MI, and Dustin James Kamrowski of Lometa, TX; great nephews and niece, Zachary, Nathan, Matthew, Harlie and Devin.
Matthew was a graduate of Bergan HS in Peoria,Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and earned his JD from the University of Illinois at Champaign.Matt worked at the Office of the Attorney General as Deputy Assistant Bureau Chief.
Matthew's crusty exterior sometimes hid his loving and very generous heart. He was the favorite uncle and his nieces and nephews will never forget their week long visits with him to the Illinois State Fair. His sharp intellect, quick wit, and endless loving gestures will be sorely missed by his friends and family.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 1 to Jun. 4, 2020.