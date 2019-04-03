|
Matthew Kealoha Noonan 2019
Auburn, IL—Matthew Kealoha Noonan, age 46, passed away on March 27th, 2019, from a heart attack while being cared for at the Auburn Rehabilitation & Health Care Center. Matthew, often called Matt by his friends, was adopted in Hawaii by Bill and Emily Noonan a few weeks after birth. From an early age, Matthew was fascinated with helping people. When he played with toy cars he always drove the ambulance, rescuing those in need. As a teenager, he would watch standup comedy on TV after bedtime, testing out the jokes on his family the next morning. These traits were reflected in his varied career path, where he served as a police officer, an EMT, and also a taxi driver, always with a story on his lips. Matthew leaves behind his mother Emily, his sister Christine, his brothers Andrew and Joseph, and a long list of caring relatives and friends. His ashes will be scattered in a private ceremony alongside his father's ashes. His boisterous laughter will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019