Matthew R. Foley 1966 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Matthew R. Foley, 53, of Springfield, died after a valiant fight with cancer, at 12:06 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family and friends.
Matt was born on November 7, 1966 in Quincy, the son of Gerald and Nancy S. (Blotevogel) Foley. He married Christina Marie "Tina" Kuntzi on October 13, 1990 in Quincy.
Matt was a 1985 graduate of Quincy Senior High. He earned his A.A.S. in Funeral Service from St. Louis Community College at Forest Park. Matt was the manager of Kirlin-Egan and Butler Funeral Home for 19 years, before founding Central Illinois Trade Services (C.I.T.S.) on January 20, 2006. He owned and operated C.I.T.S. until the time of his death. Through his work with C.I.T.S. he assisted in serving families at Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home for many years. His loyal, gentle, and helpful demeanor always made the families that he served feel so at ease. Matt held memberships with the Illinois Funeral Directors Association, National Funeral Directors Association, NRA, and the Knights of Columbus. He was a collector of elephants and African décor, enjoyed watching the Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs and Fox News, cooking out, working in the yard, and gambling. However, what mattered most to Matt was spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father and his beloved dog, Nahla.
He is survived by his wife, Tina Foley of Springfield; one daughter, Ember (Zachary DeFreitas) of Springfield; one grandson, Aedan Moden of Springfield; mother, Nancy S. Foley-Howe of LaGrange, MO; four siblings, Michael Foley of Quincy, Jayne (Bob) Kunz of Springfield, Mark (Sherri) Foley of Quincy, and Patrick (Michelle) Foley of Tucson, AZ; parents-in-law, Robert and Judith Kuntzi of Quincy; sister-in-law, Pamela (Charles) Hecht of Quincy; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews; best friend, Lori Brinton of Springfield; and his C.I.T.S. work family.
Funeral Ceremony: 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Calvary Church, 501 West Hazel Dell Rd., Springfield with Rev. Paul Rose officiating. Visitation will follow until 8:00 p.m. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 180 guests at a time. For those who wish to view the ceremony virtually, you may do so by visiting http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/60901283
An additional visitation will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. at Duker & Haugh Funeral Home, 823 Broadway, Quincy. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at a time. A graveside committal ceremony will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
"I would like to thank every company who has used our services in the past, present, and future. I am very grateful for how far C.I.T.S. has come as not only a company, but a family." –Matt Foley
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
