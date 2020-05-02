|
Matthew R. Nachtwey 1956 - 2020
Springfield, IL—It is with great sadness that the Nachtwey family announces the sudden passing of Matthew Robert Nachtwey on April 15, 2020, in Springfield, Illinois. A most loving and radiant soul has departed our world; words are insufficient to express the depth of our loss. Matthew—brother, father, a partner in raising a child, our friend and ally of 63 years—touched us deeply with his kind and generous heart.
Matthew attended Christ the King Grade School and graduated from Griffin High School in Springfield in 1974. He went to Santa Clara University, Santa Clara, CA where he graduated with a BA in History and Languages. His third year in college was spent abroad in Austria where he developed a true love for Vienna and learning the German language. It was a formative experience that shaped his future passion for history and travel. It was there that he met Maria and they married in Budapest in 1987. The two of them returned to Springfield, and their daughter, Claire Marie, was born in 1999.
Matthew pursued a degree in Clinical Counseling from the University of Illinois in Springfield and interned for several years as a counselor at the Salvation Army. In addition to counseling, he became a Certified Massage Therapist offering his therapy skills first at the YMCA and then opening his own business at Nachtwey Natural Therapeutics. Here, he developed a large and loyal clientele that he serviced for 31 years. Matt's curious nature led him to learn and develop skills that cultivated a high standard of care. He volunteered his services to numerous organizations in Springfield, including St. John's Hospice, working as a trained bereavement counselor and at the SARA Center, supporting people with HIV/AIDS. He was a Yoga and Tai Chi instructor, as well, and shared his passion and understanding of these ancient disciplines.
Matthew was a devoted father, supporting on the sidelines of the tennis courts, soccer fields, and music recitals. Being the man of many interests, he loved people. As a social connecter, he had friends from all over the world who loved and cared about him. What spirit and humor he could bring to a room! His adventurous and curious nature carried him far and wide as he journeyed to many parts of the world and explored different cultures. He was an artist at heart who offered his unique perspective and documented beauty as he saw it in the world.
We deeply appreciate his attentive devotion and service to his late parents, Robert and Mary Nachtwey and his sister, Mary Louise Nachtwey of Concordia Village in Springfield. Matthew became the family historian, making numerous trips to Europe with brothers, sisters, cousins, and parents in tow. He created a legacy for our family to connect with our ancestry and future generations.
Surviving relatives include daughter, Claire Marie; Claire's mother, Maria; nine siblings; nine first cousins; and many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Matthew's shining light will always be in our hearts.
A Celebration of Life will be arranged at a future date when circumstances allow.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Contributions will be accepted for the Innocence Project in Matthew's name at innocenceproject.org or Illinois Innocence Project, University of Illinois at Springfield, Institute for Legal and Policy Studies, One University Plaza, MS PAC 451
Springfield, IL 62703-5407.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 3 to May 4, 2020