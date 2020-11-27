Maureen "Ree Ree" Kannady 1964 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Maureen "Ree Ree" Kannady, 56, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
Maureen was born on March 3, 1964 in Springfield, the daughter of Robert C. and Naomi B. (O'Brien) Kannady.
Maureen held various jobs through SPARC and was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish where she was an altar server. She was a Special Olympics
State Champion, and placed 3rd in several events at the World Special Olympics
.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 3 brothers; and a sister.
Maureen is survived by her sister, Virginia "Ginger" Kannady of Wellington, FL; a brother, Patrick Kannady of Springfield; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private family committal ceremony will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery. Public ceremonies will be planned at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics
of Illinois Area 17, 900 Christopher Lane Suite 7, Springfield, IL 62712.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com
to offer your condolences.