Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howe & Yockey Funeral Home
415 North Broadway Street
Shelbyville, IL 62565
(217) 774-3931
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Hovey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen T. Hovey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maureen T. Hovey Obituary
Maureen T. Hovey 2019
Shelbyville, IL—Maureen T. Hovey, 93, formerly of Springfield, IL, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Shelbyville, IL. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with a 7:30 p.m. Prayer Service. Burial in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL.Memorials to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Shelbyville, IL.Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 14 to May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now