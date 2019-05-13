|
Maureen T. Hovey 2019
Shelbyville, IL—Maureen T. Hovey, 93, formerly of Springfield, IL, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Shelbyville, IL. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with a 7:30 p.m. Prayer Service. Burial in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL.Memorials to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Shelbyville, IL.Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 14 to May 15, 2019