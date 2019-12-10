|
Maurice Boston 1916 - 2019
Loami, IL—Maurice Boston, age 103, of Loami, IL, died Monday evening, December 9, 2019 in Waverly, IL.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, December 14th at Christ Lutheran Church in Waverly, IL. Burial will be in St. Johns Lutheran Cemetery in New Berlin, IL. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Waverly, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church c/o Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, 349 Tanner St., Waverly, IL 62692.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.airsman-hires.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019