Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - Waverly
349 East Tanner
Waverly, IL 62692
(217) 435-2121
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - Waverly
349 East Tanner
Waverly, IL 62692
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
Waverly, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Boston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice Boston


1916 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maurice Boston Obituary
Maurice Boston 1916 - 2019
Loami, IL—Maurice Boston, age 103, of Loami, IL, died Monday evening, December 9, 2019 in Waverly, IL.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, December 14th at Christ Lutheran Church in Waverly, IL. Burial will be in St. Johns Lutheran Cemetery in New Berlin, IL. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Waverly, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church c/o Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, 349 Tanner St., Waverly, IL 62692.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.airsman-hires.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maurice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -