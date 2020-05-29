Maurice "Jeff" Jefferson
1937 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Maurice (Jeff) Jefferson, departed this life on May 28, 2020 at St. John's Hospital.
He was born on January 6 1937 in Chicago, IL, to Julius Jefferson and Everta Copening. He attended school in Herrin, IL and played basketball. After graduation, Maurice joined the United States Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his father, Julius Jefferson and mother, Everta Copening; and sister Maeola Alexander; cousins, Marvin Buckley, Donald Clark, and Winston McCurdy; brother-in-law, George Alexander.
Maurice was a very outgoing person, he loved people. He loved golfing, dancing, watching sports and spending time with his friends and family. He also loved to cook. Sunday Meals was always at Jeff's house.
He leaves to cherish his wife, Brenda; daughter, Karen of Louisiana; sons, Kevyn (Nicole) Thefillio (Datonya), Joseph, Thalamus (Jennifer), and special son Korey Standish. Very special cousins, Carolyn Lovelace, Dorthell McCurdy, and Willie Pearl Vaughn, Julius Gails. Very special, daughters Tericka Mitchell, Datonya Mann, and Thera Bond. Special friends James Guest, James Gray, John Trees, and Larry Curtis. A Host of Grandkids, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and a host of friends and associates.
Private services will be held at Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home, 530 North 5th Street, Springfield, IL. Burial will take place at later date at Camp Butler National Cemetery when Military Honors can be observed.
Repass will be held at the Navy Club, Ship 32, 3100 Stanton St, Springfield, IL 62703



Published in The State Journal-Register from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home
530 N Fifth St
Springfield, IL 62702
(217) 544-5755
