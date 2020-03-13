Home

Sauls Funeral Home
90 Simmonsville Road
Bluffton, SC 29910
(843)815-5535
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Piper Glen Golf Club
7112 Piper Glen Dr.
Springfield, IL
Maxine A. (Perry) Brown


1951 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Maxine A. (Perry) Brown, 68, of Springfield, died on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Hilton Head Hospital, Hilton Head Island, SC.
Maxine was born February 25, 1951 in LaSalle, Illinois, the daughter of James A. and Alma L. (Elmore) Perry.
Maxine graduated from Lincoln Land Community College in 1982 with an Associate Degree in Nursing. She worked over 30 years as a Registered Nurse, working at a military hospital in Germany, at Prairie Heart Institute, St. John's Hospital, and Alterna Care.In 2010, Maxine moved to Bluffton, SC, to ride their many bike trails, before returning to Springfield in 2016 to live near family. Maxine rode her recumbent trike every day throughout Westchester and on the Wabash Trail. She loved swimming, spending time with family, and shopping. Maxine was well known at LA Fitness and Hyvee, as she never met a stranger, greeting everyone with a smile.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her siblings, Sharon (Joseph) Galassi, Susan (David) Jackson, James (Mary) Perry and Debra Perry, all of Springfield; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Cremation was provided by Sauls Funeral Home, Bluffton, SC. A celebration of Maxine's life will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the Piper Glen Golf Club, 7112 Piper Glen Dr., Springfield, IL.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
