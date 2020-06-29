Maxine R. McCoy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maxine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maxine R. McCoy
Chatham, IL - Maxine R. McCoy, 85, died on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Taylorville Care Center. The family is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield. 217-544-7461

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
800 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 544-7461
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved