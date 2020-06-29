Maxine R. McCoy
Chatham, IL - Maxine R. McCoy, 85, died on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Taylorville Care Center. The family is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield. 217-544-7461
Chatham, IL - Maxine R. McCoy, 85, died on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Taylorville Care Center. The family is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield. 217-544-7461
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.