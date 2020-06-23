Maxine Sargent
Rushville, IL - Maxine Sargent, 98, passed on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Rushville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Rushville. Wood Funeral Home in Rushville, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.