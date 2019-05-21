May Laverne Wieties 1929 - 2019

Springfield, IL—May Laverne Wieties,89, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at St. John's Hospital.

May was born on October 22, 1929, in Springfield, the daughter of Clarence L. and Frances Monier Fenstermaker. She married William Thaden Wieties, Jr. on July 16, 1949, in Springfield.

May graduated from Feitshans High School in 1947 and was employed as an office manager for a medical clinic. She then worked for the United Way of Illinois until her retirement. She was a member of Third Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday school, and a member of the Christian Women's Group and Garden Club of Springfield. She was also a troop leader for Girl Scouts Troop for Disabled Girls and president of the PTA. May enjoyed gardening, spending time with her grandchildren, entertaining family and friends, and cooking.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Clarence, Jr. and William Fenstermaker.

She is survived by her husband, William Wieties, Jr. of Springfield; sons, William (wife, Lynn) Wieties III of Calabash, NC and David (wife, Lisa) Wieties of Springfield; daughter, Dr. Barbara (husband, Dr. Bruce) Malm of Frankfort, IL; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; brother, Donald (wife, Elizabeth) Fenstermaker of Phoenix, AZ; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.

The family will host a memorial gathering at a later date at Third Presbyterian Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Hospital Hospice, 800 E. Carpenter, Springfield, IL 62769 or Third Presbyterian Church, 1030 N. 7th St., Springfield, IL 62702.

Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 21 to May 22, 2019