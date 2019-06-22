The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Lincoln Land Cremation Society
917 S. 7th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 523-4646
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Third Presbyterian Church
1030 N. 7th St
Springfield, IL
May Laverne Wieties
May Laverne Wieties Obituary
May Laverne Wieties 1929 - 2019
Springfield , IL—May Laverne Wieties,89, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at St. John's Hospital.
May was born on October 22, 1929, in Springfield, the daughter of Clarence L. and Frances Monier Fenstermaker. She married William Thaden Wieties, Jr. on July 16, 1949, in Springfield.
Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
The family will host a memorial gathering on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the ceremony at 11:00 a.m. at Third Presbyterian Church, 1030 N. 7th St., Springfield, with Rev. Dr. Joe Eby officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Hospital Hospice, 800 E. Carpenter, Springfield, IL 62769 or Third Presbyterian Church, 1030 N. 7th St., Springfield, IL 62702.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 23 to June 24, 2019
