|
|
Mayme Benson 1924 - 2019
Rochester, IL—Mayme Benson, 94, of Rochester, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at St. John's Hospital.
Mayme was born on December 12, 1924 in Coello, IL the daughter of Joe and Lena (Bosco) Binando. She married Herbert E. Benson on October 12, 1974 in West Frankfort, IL; he preceded her in death on January 27, 1997.
Mayme graduated as valedictorian of both her grade school and high school classes. She attended Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. She was initially employed by the Illinois Public Aid Commission in Benton and was later transferred to the Springfield office where she assisted in the establishment of the Bureau of Child Support for the State of Illinois. She retired in 1997 after 38 years of service.
She was a founding member of St. Jude Catholic Church in Rochester and remained active throughout. She was a member of P.E.O. Chapter HU, Rochester Fortnightly Book Club and Academy of Life Long Learning. She was also a member of the Ladies Golf Club at Lincoln Greens and Bergen Golf Course.
She is survived by a step-daughter, Janet (husband, Lorenz) Petersen of Barrington Hills; one brother, Joe (wife, Maxine) Binando of Mulkeytown; two step-grandchildren, Roslyn (husband, Patrick) Parks of Palatine, Scott (wife, Beth) Gummow of Carpentersville; one niece, Deborah (husband, Paul) Sahanek of San Antonio, TX; and one nephew, Tim Binando.
Private graveside services will be on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Rochester Cemetery with Reverend Brian Alford officiating.
Wilson Park Funeral Home 200 E. Main St. Rochester, IL 62563 is in charge of arrangements.
Visit our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019