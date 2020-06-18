Mearl Clifford Landers
Bunker HIll, IL - Mearl Clifford Landers, 95, passed on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 8:05 am at his residence. Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.