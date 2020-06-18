Or Copy this URL to Share

Mearl Clifford Landers

Bunker HIll, IL - Mearl Clifford Landers, 95, passed on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 8:05 am at his residence. Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill, IL, is in charge of arrangements.



