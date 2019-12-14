|
Melissa A. "Missy" Price 1969 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Missy Price, 50, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Aperion Care Capitol Nursing Home. Melissa was born on April 17, 1969, in Springfield, the daughter of Stuart D. Bentley and Mary Celine (Mizeur) Bentley. Melissa was preceded in death by her father in 2017.
She is survived by her husband, Rob Price of Ashland; son, Paul Price; brother, Brian Bentley and her mother, Celine Bentley, all of Springfield, IL. She has many aunts, uncles and cousins who will miss her dearly.
Missy had several passions which always brought her joy. She mysteriously liked the Green Bay Packers, in part motivated by her delight in ribbing her father, a Bears fan. She absolutely loved playing bingo with her best friend, Rhonda Vanzuiden and enjoyed fun times singing karaoke as her stage-name, "Sweet Melissa". She knew every word to all episodes of the TV series, "Little House on the Prairie". All who knew her agree she was definitely sweet Melissa. Missy always greeted her family and friends with a warm, genuine and innocent smile. She never let her battle with muscular dystrophy or her immobility dampen her spirit.
Missy had several special people in her life. Her son, Paul, was her crowning glory. She was proud of Paul and never missed an opportunity to brag about him. Her brother, Brian, bonded with a closeness as only an older brother could.
Visitation: 10 – 11:30 am, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Springfield.
Mass of the Resurrection: 11:30 am, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church with Reverend Pawel Augustyniak and Reverend Daniel J. Bergbower as celebrants. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 222 S. Riverside Plaza, Suite 1500, Chicago, IL 60606.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019