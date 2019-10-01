|
|
Melissa Elizabeth Rogers 1981 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Melissa Elizabeth Rogers, 38, of Springfield, died at 9:01 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
Melissa was born on May 30, 1981 in Springfield, the daughter of Elizabeth "Beth" Ogilvy.
Melissa "Missy" graduated from Glenwood High School and earned a bachelor's degree in Psychology from SIUE in 2011 and minored in Sociology. She was an accomplished Highland dancer and won medals throughout the Midwest. She was in the Beaux Arts Ball, the Grand Marshall of the 1996 St. Patrick's Day Parade, a member of St. Andrew's Society, and the first person in her family to go to Scotland and medal in the Highland Games. Melissa's career as a model led to her having a recurring role on the TV show, Nashville. She made friends everywhere she went and had friends all around the world. Melissa was a dedicated Cardinals fan and loved the Iowa Hawkeyes, live music, spending time in Florida, and her beloved fur babies, Bentley and Berlynn.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bernice "Niecy" Rogers and David and Pat McKay.
She is survived by her mother, Beth (husband, Tom) Ogilvy of Springfield; her grandpa, William D. "Grandpa" Rogers of Springfield; siblings, Lauren Stokes of Springfield, Kate Ogilvy of Chatham, Graham (wife, Jodi) Ogilvy of Springfield, Jason (wife, Kari) Rogers of Mundelein, and Jeremy Rogers of St. Louis, MO; one niece, Vivienne Ogilvy; two nephews, J.J. and Kellen Rogers; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Funeral Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew's Society of Central IL, P.O. Box 5352, Springfield, IL 62705.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019