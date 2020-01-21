Home

Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Melissa Gaston
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 PM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:30 PM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
Melissa Gaston


1918 - 2020
Melissa Gaston Obituary
Melissa Gaston 1918 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Melissa Magnolia Gaston 101, departed this life on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at her residence. She was born May 12, 1918 in Ripley, TN, the daughter of Fannie Lou Nixon and John Henry Nixon.
She married Clyde Lee Gaston on June 8, 1938. Mrs. Gaston was a nurse aide at St. John's Hospital for 23 years.
She was a member of Deliverance Gospel Tabernacle Church.
She was preceded in death by:husband; Clyde Gaston, son; James E. Gaston, parents; Fannie L and John Henry Nixon, sister; Earmer L. Nixon, and one niece; Raychelle L. Gaston.
She leaves to cherish memories; daughters; Clydia M. Cooper of Pamona, CA, Carol L. Gaston of Springfield,IL, Felicia B. Gaston of Springfield,IL, Linda M. Gaston of Springfield,IL, one brother; James L. Nixon of Springfield,IL, daughter-in-law-Jean L. Gaston of Pensacola, IL, ten granchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, fifteen great-great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Funeral Services, Saturday January 25, 2020 Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield,IL 62703
Visitation: 3:00pm
Service: 3:30pm
Interment
Oak Ridge Cemetery
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
