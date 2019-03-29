Home

Melissa Kane Hyde 1967 - 2019
Chicago, IL—The family of Melissa Kane Hyde is sad to let everyone know that she died on Friday, March 22, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Beloved wife of Tim Hyde; proud and devoted mother of Isabelle and Abigail Hyde; loving daughter of Larry and the late Maxine "Macky Kane, dear sister of Susan and Greg (Elizabeth).
A private burial service was held the morning of March 26. A memorial service was held in the afternoon in the sanctuary of Temple Sholom in Chicago followed by shiva in Bette Port Hall after the service and again on Wednesday evening.
Contributions may be made to Human Rights Watch, www.hrw.org.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019
