Melissa "Missy" Stutler 1948 - 2020

Springfield, IL—Missy passed away on November 5th at her home. She was born in Rockford, Il on Sept 20th, 1948 to Clarence "Pete" Milligan and Patty Milligan . She was preceded in death by her husband Leo Meyer. Missy has two children, Mindy (Mark) Madonia and Sean (Leah) Stutler and three grandchildren, Bella Madonia, Mason and Jackson Stutler. She has one brother Bill (Kacey) Milligan. Missy was a kind and loving mother, grandmother and friend to all that knew her. She retired in 2003 as Deputy Director of IDOC. She became the unofficial "Gram" of the neighborhood, loved decorating for every single holiday, spending time with her family and friends and feeding every animal in the neighborhood. She will be missed dearly. Due the circumstances at this time, there will only be a family ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations to the APL or Benld Adopt A Pet in Missy's honor would be a wonderful remembrance of her love of animals. A celebration of life will be at a later time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store