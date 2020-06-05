Melvin Bradley Gard
Springfield, IL - Melvin Bradley Gard, 73, passed away peacefully at 9:53 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. Please see Sunday's SJ-R for full obituary. The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Rt. 4, Chatham. 217-483-9292
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.