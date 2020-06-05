Melvin Bradley Gard
Melvin Bradley Gard 1947 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Melvin Bradley Gard, 73, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at 9:53 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at St. John's Hospital.
Melvin was born on February 8, 1947 in Springfield, the son of Gaylord G. and Lora Jeanne Bradley Gard.
Melvin served his country as 1st Lieutenant in the United States Army during the Vietnam War after graduating from Springfield High School. He retired from the Springfield Fire Department. Melvin was a member of the American Legion, VFW, and Springfield Firefighters Club. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, golfing, rooting for the Cardinals and the Fighting Illini, and attending NASCAR and stock car races; he also raced quarter midget cars.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gaylord Gard.
He is survived by his daughter, Melanie Dodd of Chatham; one granddaughter, Lucy Delaney Dodd; and ex-wife, Sharon Bell (mother of Melanie Dodd).
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home—Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 10 guests at one time.
A private Funeral Ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Family and friends may view livestream at http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/57119778. A graveside ceremony with military honors at Camp Butler National Cemetery will be held at a later date. The family will also be hosting a Celebration of Life at a later date at the Springfield Firefighter's Club.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 75817, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 5 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Butler Funeral Home & Cremation Tribute Center- Chatham
JUN
10
Funeral
11:00 AM
Livestream
