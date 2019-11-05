|
Melvin Charles Knotts 1932 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Melvin Charles Knotts, 87, of Springfield, died at 4:37 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.
Mel was born on August 25, 1932, in Burlington, IA, the son of Philip E. and Agnes (Mattson) Knotts. He married Bonny R. Luechtefeld in 1972, in St. Charles, MO.
Mel graduated from Burlington High School where he was named football Little All-American. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and then earned his bachelor's degree in Physical Education from the University of Iowa and his master's degree in Educational Administration from the University of Illinois—Springfield. Some of Mel's proudest accomplishments were helping the University of Iowa win the 1957 Rose Bowl Championship, receiving the President Hancher trophy, and being inducted in the University of Iowa Hall of Fame. He taught physical education and driver's education for Springfield Public School District 186 from 1968 until his retirement in 1991. He had also served as a football and wrestling coach for both Southeast and Springfield High Schools. Mel previously taught history and coached in Iowa. He was a member of the National Education Association and recipient of the "On My Own Time" award for his wood carving. Mel lived life to its fullest each and every day. He was a "gentleman farmer" who loved wood carving, gardening, reading, and western movies. Mel also enjoyed outdoor fun and recreation and was an expert marksman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Mindy; brother, Phil Knotts; and sister, Noreen Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, Bonny R. Knotts; four daughters; several grandchildren; two sisters, Joyce (husband, Dan) Brehm, and Phyllis "Sis" (husband, Ken) Lehman, both of Burlington, IA; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
A graveside ceremony will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Camp Butler National Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County and the U.S. Department of Defense.
Memorial contributions may be made to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, Attn: Concierge Services, 200 Hawkins Drive, Iowa City, IA 52242.
The family of Melvin Charles Knotts is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019