Melvin Eugene McVickers 1929 - 2019

Chatham, IL—Melvin Eugene McVickers, 90, of Chatham, died at 11:57 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at his residence.

Melvin was born on May 15, 1929 in Mason City, IL, the son of Roy T. and Marion Lela Copper McVickers. He married Reta L. Nation on March 3, 1969 in Piggot, AR; she preceded him in death.

Melvin was a Williamsville High School graduate and proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was employed with the State of Illinois for 28 years. Prior to working for the State, he worked at Sangamo Electric. Melvin enjoyed traveling, walking, swimming, bicycling, and spending time with family. He was a 69-year member of the Riverton-Lavely Masonic Lodge #786.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Lawrence E. McVickers.

He is survived by his children, Brad (wife, Cherril) Graff of Petersburg; Paula (husband, Raymond) Campbell of Auburn; nephew, Carey (wife Beth) McVickers of Williamsville; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.

Memorial Gathering and Memorial Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Williamsville United Methodist Church, 128 Jones St., Williamsville. A Masonic Service will be held following the visitation. A Memorial Ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Curt Rush officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park with military honors.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Williamsville United Methodist Church, 128 Jones St., Williamsville, IL 62693 or Springfield Homes, 3363 Spaulding Orchard Rd, Springfield, IL 62711.

The family of Melvin Eugene McVickers is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 11 to June 12, 2019