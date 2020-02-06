Home

Wilson Park Funeral Home
200 E Main
Rochester, IL 62563
(217) 498-7161
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Rochester First Baptist Church
Rochester, IL
Melvin L. Miner


1931 - 2020
Melvin L. Miner Obituary
Melvin L. Miner 1931 - 2020
Rochester, IL—Melvin L. Miner, 88, of Rochester, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Auburn Nursing and Rehab in Auburn.
Melvin was born on October 26, 1931, the son of Joseph and Ethel (O'Conner) Miner.
He married Gladys Penrod on July 9, 1988 and she survives. Melvin worked as welder for Navistar-International before retiring and moving to Rochester in 2003. He was a member of the Rochester First Baptist Church, Local 6 UAW Stone Park, IL. a Korean War Veteran and enjoyed reading, traveling and classic cars.
Melvin is preceded in death by his parents, half-brother; Frank Miner, and an infant sister.
He is survived by his wife Gladys, brother in law; Delbert (Barbara) Penrod, sisters in law; Wilma Chang, Virginia Cook and Jama LeGrand.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00am on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Rochester First Baptist Church in Rochester, with Reverend Chad Williams Officiating. Burial will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
