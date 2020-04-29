|
Meredith Worner 1932 - 2020
Delavan, IL—Meredith L. Worner, devoted husband, father, grandpa, and great grandpa passed away at the age of 87 on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 7:05pm at his home. He was born June 19, 1932 in Pekin, Illinoisto Lester L. and Edythe Buckman Worner and grew up in Manito, Illinois. He served in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Germany and when he returned, he asked for Delores J. Vanderveen's hand in marriage. They were married on January 28, 1956 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Havana, Illinois and were married for 59 wonderful years.
Though a reserved man, one thing that could get Meredith talking was farming. Farming was his livelihood and his passion, and he truly considered himself blessed to plow the fields, take care of the farm and harvest the crops. Riding on tractors and riding on combines with him are some of his kids' and grandkids' favorite memories. He farmed in Mason and Tazewell Counties for over 60 years.
God and family were at the heart of who he was. Nothing made him happier than everyone cominghome and gathering 'round the table to eat a meal together. He was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church and loved helping missionaries and listening to gospel music. He traveled to Tennessee and Missouri each year to hear gospel groups perform, even at 87 years old.
He was an awesome husband, brother, dad, grandpa, and great grandpa. Surviving are one son, Steve (Lori) Worner of Manito, IL; three daughters, Marty (Larry) Herlong of Beaufort, SC; Mura (Don) Haupt of Dunlap, IL; Julie (Mike) Smith of Dunwoody, GA; 13 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; two sisters, Carolyn Neeman of Mackinaw, IL; and Modelle Clausen of Columbus, OH.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
He served on the board of directors for Menard Electric Cooperative, Rickett Grain Co. in Forest City, and Illinois Corn Marketing Board.
A private family graveside service will be at Meadow Lawn Cemetery in Manito. Pastor Kerry Frantz will officiate. For the safety of all the many dear friends and family, there will be no visitation due to the coronavirus. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Delavan is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church https://gracepres.org/, Peoria Rescue Ministrieshttps://www.peoriarescue.org/ or Samaritan's Pursehttps://www.samaritanspurse.org/.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020