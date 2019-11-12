The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Merle Ray Haynes

Merle Ray Haynes Obituary
Merle Ray Haynes 1922 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Merle Ray Haynes, 97, of Springfield, died at 5:38 p.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019, at his residence.
Merle was born on August 7, 1922, in Tovey. He married Nan Louise Horn on August 23, 1947 in Springfield; she preceded him in death on June 9, 1998.
Merle graduated from Springfield High School. He served in the Navy on the U.S. Levy; the first ship the Japanese surrendered to during WWII in 1945. He was a member of Post #755. Merle's hobbies included deep sea fishing in Florida, bowling, working on old cars, roller skating, dancing, and writing poetry. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR and the St. Louis Cardinals.
Merle is survived by his two sons, Gary (wife, Marvene) Haynes of Springfield and Brian (wife, Diane) Haynes of Rochester; and one daughter, Danna Haynes of Springfield.
Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. A Funeral Ceremony will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating.
Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors provided by Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County and Department of Defense.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home, 1707 N. 12th St., Quincy, IL 62301 or to the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County, 224 Twin Oaks Dr., Rochester, IL 62563.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
