Merle W. Kelley 1936 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Merle W. Kelley, 84, of Springfield, died at 10:17 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village.
Merle was born on March 1, 1936 in Manchester, IL, the son of John and Jesse Deen Kelley. He married Alice M. Walker in 1957; she preceded him in death on August 10, 1998.
Merle was a 1954 graduate of Roodhouse High School. He worked as a communications technician with AT&T for 44 years, retiring in 2004. Merle enjoyed fixing odds and ends, was a lifelong Chicago Bears and St. Louis Cardinals fan, and enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Maurice, Lloyd, Leo and Carl Kelley.
Merle is survived by his son, Patrick W. (wife, Tammie Klein) Kelley of Springfield, daughter, Mary J. (husband, Thomas) Labuzienski of South Bend, IN; grandchildren, Andrew (wife, Christina Smith) and Michael Kelley, Elizabeth, Andrew, Thomas (wife, Elizabeth Stratton), and Louis Labuzienski; great-grandson, Finn; sister, Louise (husband, Gilford "G.D.") Jones of Roodhouse; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702 or American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA, 22215.
Due to the pandemic, a visitation will not be held. A private burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park.
The family of Merle W. Kelley is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth Street, Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020