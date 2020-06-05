Merlin W. Westenberger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Merlin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Merlin W. Westenberger
Nokomis, Illinois - Merlin W. Westenberger, 94 passed on June 3, 2020 at Prairie Rose Health Care Center, Pana, Illinois. Stiehl-Dawson Funeral Home in Nokomis, IL., is in charge of arrangements. 217 563-2313

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stiehl-Dawson Funeral Home
200 East State Street
Nokomis, IL 62075
(217) 563-2313
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved