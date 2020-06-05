Merlin W. Westenberger
Nokomis, Illinois - Merlin W. Westenberger, 94 passed on June 3, 2020 at Prairie Rose Health Care Center, Pana, Illinois. Stiehl-Dawson Funeral Home in Nokomis, IL., is in charge of arrangements. 217 563-2313
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.