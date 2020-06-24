Merlyn Ranney
1925 - 2020
Rochester, IL—Merlyn H. Ranney, 94, of Rochester, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on born in Delavan, IL. on September 30, 1925, to Ben and Louise (Kuszmaul) Ranney.
Merlyn served in the US Navy during World War II. In 1948 he married Marilyn Dowdel and they had two children. In 1973 he married Eleanor Ferguson and she survives. He enjoyed traveling, ballroom dancing, and being with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Eleanor; son, Myron Ranney of Hammond, IN.; daughter, Barbara Hauer of Auxtin, TX.; two stepsons, Bruce (Stella) Ferguson of Columbia, MD., and Dean Ferguson of Rochester, IL.; 5 grandchildren, Grace, Luke, Christy, Ruth and Elsie.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be no visitation. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Wilson Park Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street, Rochester, IL. 62563 is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
