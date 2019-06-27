Merry Kathryn Odell 1925 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Merry Kathryn Odell, of Springfield, Illinois, went on to be with our Lord on June 23, 2019.

Merry was born in Fort Dodge, lowa on December 25, 1925 to Robert Cuff and Maude Chaplin Cuff. She was later adopted by Lowell Hawbaker. On April 13, 1945 she was joined in marriage to John D. Odell; he preceded her in death in 2005. Also preceding her in death were her son, James; three grandchildren, Jason Odell, Jonathan Buchanan and Deborah Buchanan-Landgraf; one great-grandson, Theodore Lazar; her beloved sister, Helen Williamson; and nephew, Robert "RL" Williamson.

Merry grew up in Springfield and graduated from Feitshans High School. She was one of the first students to attend Lincoln Land Community College. She worked for the Illinois Commerce Commission where she was the supervisor of the Motor Carrier Division. Merry retired at the age of 70. She often said that it took an act of Congress to get her to retire. She had a quick wit and a twinkle in her Irish eyes. Merry loved to travel anywhere and anytime. She often asked, "Where are we going?" She was an avid reader who loved a good novel and was a lover of poetry. She passed on the love of poetry to her children by reading poems to them from a well-worn poetry book that she had since she was sixteen. Merry also introduced and shared her love for classical music with her children. Most of all, she loved her family and went to the ends of the earth for them. She never begrudged anyone anything. Everyone was welcome in her home and to her table where she was well known for her fried chicken, fudge, and her hats off at the table rule.

Merry is survived by five daughters, Pamela (Gene) Nalesnik of Springfield, Diana Boone of Springfield, Beth Odell of Springfield, Peggy (Ed) Easey of Sarasota, Florida, and Judith (Dick) Goss of New Berlin; two nephews, Neil Williamson and Rex Williamson; and special friend, Terri Crowder. She has been blessed with 28 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren.

Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.

Memorial Gathering: 11:00 to 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield.

Memorial Ceremony: 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, with Reverend Gary Crowder officiating.

Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, where she will be laid to rest besides her beloved husband and son.

The family wishes to thank all of who cared for Merry with special heartfelt gratitude to Terri Crowder. The family also wishes to thank the staff at Memorial Hospice.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kumler Outreach Ministries/Food Pantry, 303 N. Grand Ave. East, Springfield, IL 62702.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 28 to June 29, 2019